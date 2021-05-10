Shocked Houston Residents Film ‘Freaking Bengal Tiger’ Prowling Around Their Street
‘F*CK YOU AND YOUR F*CKING TIGER!’
Houston residents watched in disbelief Sunday night after spotting a massive tiger having a casual stroll around their neighborhood. Videos from the scene show people cowering in their homes while filming the big cat prowling their suburban street, with one woman saying: “There is a freaking Bengal tiger roaming in this yard and this dude needs to be careful... Holy cow, holy cow, oh my gosh, oh my gosh!” A second video, seemingly shot after the tiger’s owner arrived at the scene, features one man screaming: “Get the fuck back inside! Fuck you and your fucking tiger!” According to the Houston Chronicle, police confirmed that they received calls from residents who complained about a tiger walking around and “looking aggressive.” Police reportedly said an unidentified person rolled up in a white Jeep Cherokee and took the big cat away. There are no reports of any injuries to human beings or oversize felines.