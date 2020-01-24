Huge Explosion Rocks Houston, Blast Felt for Miles
A huge explosion shook northwest Houston early Friday morning, with the blast reportedly being felt for miles around. Local outlet ABC13-TV reported the blast was felt throughout the region at 4:25 a.m. CST. It has not been established what caused the explosion, but it’s believed to have originated at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, which is a machining and manufacturing company in west Houston. The company owner reportedly said the explosion originated from a tank containing propylene—an extremely flammable gas. Houston Police confirmed there was an explosion and said they were responding. ABC13 reported nearby residents’ windows and doors were broken by the blast and at least two people were seen suffering from unspecified injuries. An unverified video purported to be of the explosion was posted on social media.