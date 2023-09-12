Houston Rockets Star Fractured GF’s Vertebra in Hotel Room Assault: Prosecutors
Kevin Porter Jr., a rising star in the NBA, attacked his girlfriend in a New York City hotel room so viciously that she was left with a fractured neck vertebra, prosecutors said at his Tuesday arraignment. The 23-year-old Houston Rockets guard was charged with felony assault and strangulation after the alleged incident early Monday morning. He did not enter a plea on Tuesday, but was turned loose on a $75,000 cash bond following his arraignment, according to the New York Daily News. Porter Jr. is accused of repeatedly punching his girlfriend, Kysre Gondrezick, a 26-year-old former WNBA player, in the face with a closed fist, opening an inches-long gash above her right eye. He also allegedly choked her until she couldn’t breathe. The alleged assault didn’t end until Gondrezick fled the room, bruised and covered in blood, and was found by hotel employees. “This is a serious domestic violence case,” a prosecutor said in court, according to the Associated Press. On Monday, Gondrezick’s sister reportedly took to her Instagram Story to warn Porter Jr. to “count ya fucking days. Better hope and pray you’ll be able to ever walk again let alone dribble.”