Houston Rockets Star Accused of Strangling Girlfriend in NYC Hotel Room
‘MULTIPLE TIMES’
Kevin Porter Jr., a star guard for the Houston Rockets, was taken into custody Monday morning on charges related to an alleged attack on his girlfriend, police said. Porter Jr., 23, was arrested at a New York City hotel and hit with felony charges of assault and strangulation. The incident involved Porter Jr.’s girlfriend, a former WNBA athlete, sources told ABC News and the New York Post. Police who arrived on the scene after a 6:45 a.m. report of assault found “that a 26-year-old female sustained a laceration to the right side of her face and was complaining about pain to her neck,” a police spokesperson told ESPN. Investigators determined that Porter Jr. had struck her “multiple times” and put his hands on her neck. The woman was evaluated at a local hospital, where her condition was listed as stable, according to the Post. Sources told ABC that Porter Jr. had returned early Monday to the couple’s hotel room, where his girlfriend had locked the door and gone to sleep. The basketball player allegedly assaulted her after entering the room with the help of hotel security. The Rockets said they were “in the process of gathering information” on the matter.