Houston Texans ‘Enabled’ Deshaun Watson’s Conduct, Report Says
PLAYING DIRTY
Houston Texans employees, “knowingly or not,” helped enable Deshaun Watson’s alleged sexual harassment and abuse, including giving the NFL star an NDA to have one woman sign, according to an investigation by The New York Times. The paper says Watson received massages from more than 66 women over a 17-month period, rather than the 40 he claims to have hired during that span. Although Watson has said the encounters were strictly professional, and two Texas grand juries this year declined to charge him with a crime, the Times says interviews with some of the women suggest that Watson “engaged in more questionable behavior than previously known.” One woman claimed Watson “was persistent in his requests for sexual acts during their massage, including ‘begging’ her to put her mouth on his penis,” according to the report. Last week, a massage therapist sued Watson, claiming the quarterback—now with the Cleveland Browns—masturbated during their session.