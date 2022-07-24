Houston Texans Rookie Wide Receiver John Metchie III Is Diagnosed With Leukemia

Read it at ESPN
The Houston Texans rookie John Metchie III announced that he has recently been diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia, the most curable form of the cancer. ESPN reported that, per the statement, he will likely sit out the entire season. “I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time,” he wrote. The 22-year-old wide receiver played three seasons with Alabama, and was a second round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, going 44th overall.