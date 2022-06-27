New Suit Accuses Houston Texans of ‘Enabling’ Deshaun’s ‘Predatory’ Massages
‘INCREDIBLY DAMNING’
Deshaun Watson’s legal woes showed no sign of abating on Monday, as a new lawsuit accused his former NFL team of “enabling” his “predatory” behavior. The suit, filed by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, marks the first time the Houston Texans have been sued over the controversy surrounding their ex-quarterback, sparked after it was revealed Watson had allegedly solicited massages from, and in some cases sexually assaulted, 66 women over 17 months. (An investigation by The New York Times alleged that Texans staff sanctioned his activities, “knowingly or not.”) “The overwhelming evidence collected indicating that the Houston Texans enabled Watson's behavior is incredibly damning,” said Buzbee, who has represented more than two dozen of Watson’s alleged victims. Among the new evidence presented in the suit is the claim that the team was alerted to Watson “seeking out unqualified strangers for massages”—and provided him with “an NDA to ‘protect himself.’”