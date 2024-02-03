Houston High School Locked Down in Revolt Over Cellphone Ban

A Houston high school was put on lockdown Friday after some students revolted over a cellphone ban—a policy that was put in place after brawls over the devices. KHOU reports that some of the fights at Madison High have been brutal, based on video supplied by students. That sparked the phone crackdown, which starts next week. Principal Edgar Contreras notified families that starting Monday, any student who brings a phone to school will have to turn it into the front office and pick it up at the end of the day. “Cell phones have been at the center of fights that have broken out at our school,” the principal’s email said. “Some students who are angry about this policy have caused disruptions on campus today, prompting the lockdown that is in place.” After some students tried to walk out on Friday, extra police will be on hand Monday, when the policy takes effect.
