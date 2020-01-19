CHEAT SHEET
    Daredevil Dentist Found Guilty of ‘Unlawful Dental Acts’ After Extracting a Tooth While Hoverboarding

    DOWN IN THE MOUTH

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Sean Gallup/Getty

    Alaskan dentist Seth Lookhart has been found guilty of 46 counts of “unlawful dental acts” including performing a tooth extraction on a patient while riding a hoverboard. Charges against the 34-year-old Anchorage native also include reckless endangerment and Medicaid fraud, according to NBC News. “Seth Lookhart performed a dental extraction procedure on a sedated patient while riding a hoverboard and filmed the procedure and distributed the film to persons outside his dental practice,” the court heard before reaching a guilty verdict. Prosecutors also say the dentist billed tax payers more than $10,000 for unnecessary procedures, including sedation when it wasn’t necessary, likely so he could perform his rogue dentistry. The Alaska Dental Board suspended Lookhart's dental license.

