How 4-Year-Old Police Dog Yoda Took Down Fugitive Danelo Cavalcante
A VERY GOOD BOY
A police dog named Yoda was the pooch responsible for finally taking down fugitive killer Danelo Cavalcante after two weeks on the run. According to WGAL News 8, the 4-year-old Belgian Malinois was a member of the U.S. Border Patrol Tactical Unit that approached Cavalcante in the Pennsylvania woods early Wednesday morning. At a press conference, Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Colonel George Bivens said that, as the teams approached, Cavalcante tried to out-run them by climbing through thick underbrush with a stolen rifle in hand, but Yoda latched onto Cavalcante and stopped him from firing the gun. Bivens told CNN that K9s are taught to stop a target from escaping or using weapons, giving officers more time to confront the suspect without the need for lethal force. “They don’t just keep biting and releasing or trying to cause additional injury,” Bivens said. “They simply grab onto and try and hold that person in place until officers get there.”