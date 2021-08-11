How a Chain of Creeps Paved the Way for New York’s First Woman Governor

How many shitty men does it take to get a woman as governor in New York, and why do state troopers always seem to be involved?

To answer that, start with the cynical founder of the Women’s Equality Party, Andrew Cuomo, who announced Tuesday that he will resign in 14 days from what might be the only job he’s ever wanted.

It’s a move he surely hopes will preclude an impeachment trial that could bar him from running again—and also possible criminal charges, after a damning report from Attorney General Letitia James backed up the accounts of 11 women, including numerous staffers, who say he harassed and even assaulted them.