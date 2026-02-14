How a Solitary Bullet Hole Blew Apart ICE’s Web of Lies

After an ICE agent shot a DoorDash deliverista in Minneapolis on Jan. 14, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem quickly offered a variation of her standard falsehood.

She had said the same after the fatal shooting of an unarmed mother of three, Renee Good, a week earlier on Jan. 7. And she would repeat it regarding the killing of Veteran Affairs’ ICU nurse Alex Pretti on Jan. 24.

“Fearing for his life, he fired a defensive shot,” Noem said of the agent.

Noem at one of her many press conferences. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

She told the press that the deliverista incident constituted “an attempted murder of federal law enforcement.”

“Our officer was ambushed and attacked by three individuals who beat him with snow shovels and the handles of brooms,” she added.

That falsehood was more elaborate than others, but received less attention because the person shot in this case, Venezuelan Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis, 24, only suffered a wound to his right thigh and survived. He was arrested along with another man who allegedly joined in assaulting the agent after a car chase ended in a struggle outside of his home.

The bullet hole in the door that corroborates witness stories. Frederick Goetz

But a bullet hole in the front door corroborates contradictory accounts by two eyewitnesses. They say the agent fired through the door, and Sosa-Celis was struck after he entered the house and could not have constituted a threat. The bullet was later found to have torn through into the apartment.

The bullet was found “between a child’s bed and a crib,” the wounded man’s attorney, Frederick Goetz, told the Daily Beast on Friday.

Goetz said two children, aged 1 and 3, were in the apartment at the time. The older one could be seen in a live video Sosa-Celis and his wife, Indriany Mendoza Camacho, made as they called 911 to report in Spanish that he had been shot “by ICE” when he was inside.

“They shot through the door,” she says in Spanish.

In a subsequent statement, she reported that her husband was not even the man that ICE had been chasing for fleeing a car stop. The agent had, in fact, been after fellow Venezuelan DoorDash deliverista named Alfredo Alejandro Aljorna, 26, who was arrested outside the home.

Aljorna’s partner, Valentina De Los Angeles Tiapa Moreno, was inside the house and had watched it all alongside Camacho. Sosa-Celis and the two women and the two young children had then sought refuge in an upstairs bedroom, but ICE drove them out with tear gas.

DHS photos of Alfredo Alejandro Ajorna and Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis. DHS

A number of area residents had gathered outside and were loudly expressing their displeasure when ICE sought to scatter them with more tear gas.

It seeped into the home of a neighbor whose six-month-old began to have difficulty breathing.

The neighbor took the baby out to his car only for agents to toss flash bangs under it, causing the airbags to inflate. The baby ended up going by ambulance to an emergency room, but thankfully survived.

In the meantime, ICE arrested the wounded Sosa-Celis and Aljorna. An FBI criminal complaint charged them with “aiding and abetting the forcible assault, resistance and impeding of a federal law enforcement officer.” ICE, which had been routinely barging private property in Minneapolis without a search warrant, reported that the lack of one kept it from collecting the bullet.

ICE used the same excuse for not vouchering the supposed ambush weapons, the broomstick and the snow shovel, which ultimately proved to have been plastic.

The popularity of Noem's deportation drive has declined. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

ICE also arrested the two women who had witnessed it all from inside the house. They and the two young children were flown out of Minneapolis the next morning.

“To Texas and other places,” Sosa-Celis’s lawyer, Goetz, reported.

But both women managed to file habeas corpus petitions seeking their release and their return to Minneapolis. The petitions were filed under seal but were viewed by the Minneapolis Star Tribune, which reported documents contain detailed eyewitness accounts of the incident. The report revealed that the women watched an unnamed ICE agent punch and choke Aljorna. Sosa-Celis sought to assist him.

Kristi Noem has been dubbed “ICE Barbie” for her love of cosplaying in various uniformed roles. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via Getty Images

“Seeing Alfredo in danger, Julio intervened and attempted to separate Alfredo from the man beating him and choking him — pulling on Alfredo towards the house to get him away from his attacker,” a petition says. “At no time did either Alfredo or Julio use or threaten to use a weapon, nor wield any object that could be deployed as a weapon, against the man assaulting Alfredo.”

The women say in the petitions that a child was in the room when Sosa-Celis was shot. Contrary to Noem’s initial statements regarding the encounter, the occupants were the ones truly afraid for their lives when they sought safety in an upstairs bedroom.

Alex Pretti died on January 24 after being shot multiple times during a brief altercation with border patrol agents in Minneapolis. Scott Olson/Getty Images

“Valentina and the other occupants of the home begged the agents not to kill them and said they would surrender,” one petition reports. “Still, when the agents entered the room, they trained their guns on Indriany, who was holding her child, and the others.”

The petitions were filed in Minneapolis federal court. The respondent is listed in court papers as David Easterwood, the acting director of the St. Paul ICE field office. He is also a pastor at Cities Church. Journalist Lemon and several other people were arrested when protesters interrupted a service there on Jan. 18.

The assembled protesters, whom Lemon was covering in his capacity as a journalist, named Easterwood’s role with ICE as a reason for the demonstration. Lemon appeared in Minneapolis federal court on Friday and pleaded not guilty to charges related to his arrest.

Don Lemon live streamed a protest at a Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Jan. 18, 2026. The Don Lemon Show/YouTube

In the meantime, the women have been returned to Minneapolis. By all indications, they are ready to offer their accounts in the same courthouse should the case come to trial. The prospect of their testimony, combined with video of the incident and the bullet hole in the door, prompted the U.S. Attorney’s office to seek dismissal of the case with prejudice, meaning it cannot be reinstated.

In other Minneapolis cases where Noem and fellow Trump administration officials were proven wrong, they nonetheless stuck by falsehoods perpetrated by ICE agents. That was in keeping with precedents set during ICE operations in Los Angeles and Chicago.

There are ongoing calls to end the immigration raids in Minneapolis after two U.S. citizens were shot by federal immigration agents. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

During the Minneapolis operation, numerous videos appeared online showing federal agents behaving in ways that would have made them liable to charges in any responsible police department. The agents appeared to be acting with impunity, or, as JD Vance said last month, with “absolute immunity.”

But the initial lies against Sosa-Celis and Aljorna were countered by so much truth that the immunity proved to have its limits. ICE announced on Friday that it was actually taking disciplinary action against the agent who fired the shot and the partner who backed up his account.

Vance during his visit to Minneapolis. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

“Today, a joint review by ICE and the Department of Justice (DOJ) of video evidence has revealed that sworn testimony provided by two separate officers appears to have made untruthful statements,” ICE Director Todd Lyons said in a statement. “Both officers have been immediately placed on administrative leave pending the completion of a thorough internal investigation.”

Lyons continued, “Lying under oath is a serious federal offense. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is actively investigating these false statements. Upon conclusion of the investigation, the officers may face termination of employment, as well as potential criminal prosecution.”

Todd Lyons announced the agents involved in the shooting of Sosa-Celis Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Lyons then veered from the truth himself.

“The men and women of ICE are entrusted with upholding the rule of law and are held to the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and ethical conduct,” he said. “Violations of this sacred sworn oath will not be tolerated.”

What had made this case different from other violent encounters the public has had with immigration agents was the magnitude of the evidence contradicting ICE’s narrative, including the bullet hole in the front door that struck a man who posed no threat and could have itself proven deadly as it continued between a child’s bed and a crib.