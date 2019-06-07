How a Terrorist War Criminal Was Hunted Down

The three dozen shaken men brought before a jihadi cleric in Tabqa, Syria were sentenced to death. Al Qaeda-linked militants had captured the men, all members of the Assad regime security forces, when they took the city of Raqqa and asked the Islamic jurist for guidance on what to do with them.

Now, with the sentence handed down, the militants dragged the men—soldiers, militia, and police—to a garbage dump in Tabqa and let the cleric draw first blood, which he did by stoning a man to death. The militants took the remaining captives, bound and gagged, and executed them in groups of five to six before throwing their bodies into a natural hollow at the dump.

Years later, one of the men allegedly behind the massacre would move to Europe and begin building a new life—which might have worked if not for the breadcrumbs he and other militants reportedly left for war crimes investigators on YouTube and Facebook. Now, U.S. prosecutors are helping German authorities prosecute the man, Abdul Jawad al-Khalaf, for war crimes.