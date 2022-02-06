How a Wall Street ‘Villain’ Set the Stage for Endless Global Chaos

When writer and filmmaker Rupert Russell sat down to write his book Price Wars, which covers how price volatility is the root of global chaos, he didn’t expect Alan Greenspan, the longtime former Federal Reserve chairman, to be a “villain” in the story.

But in this bonus episode of The New Abnormal, Russell explains how a move by Greenspan to deregulate the commodity markets in 1998 has caused decades of market trouble and sparked a “butterfly effect” of problems around the world.

This leaves Molly with a burning question: Why did Greenspan do what he did?