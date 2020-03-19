How Abortion Politics Finally Swallowed Dan Lipinski

With his narrow loss in Tuesday’s Illinois primaries, eight-term Chicago-area congressman Dan Lipinski, one of the last pro-life Democrats on Capitol Hill, became the most recent casualty of the partisan divide on abortion in the United States. His victorious challenger, Marie Newman, a business consultant and nonprofit founder who has never held office, had support from a number of progressive groups, including pro-choice organizations like Planned Parenthood, EMILY’s List, and NARAL Pro-Choice America.

Lipinski’s position as a pro-life Democrat was once fairly common in Congress, but it has made him an outlier on today’s Capitol Hill. A Catholic (like his equally pro-life father, William, who held the seat before him from 1982 to 2004), Lipinski often invoked his faith as a reason for his pro-life positions. Yet Newman is also Catholic, a detail she has emphasized during her campaign even as she has been steadily committed to pro-choice policies.

Incumbents free from scandal seldom lose primaries. Lipinski’s loss, following his narrow win against Newman in 2018, suggest his problem was being out of touch with Democrats in his district, which stretches from Chicago’s southwest side to southern and western suburban areas. He voted against the Affordable Care Act in 2010 and refused to endorse his fellow Chicagoan, Barack Obama, for re-election in 2012. The district has also changed since the elder Lipinski was elected, stretching ever deeper into the suburbs and witnessing the slow decline of the vestiges of the once mighty Cook County machine to which the Lipinskis belonged.