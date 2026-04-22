How AI Satirist Turns MAGA Goons Into Lego Laughing Stocks

However President Trump manages to end the war he started with Iran, he will have given rise to a whole wild genre of AI generated Lego music videos that mock him and his administration.

The videos began as what some observers dismissed as pro-Iran “slopaganda,” modeled in form after the Lego movies. The regime may not have been able to muster much military might in the actual conflict. In Legoland, its missiles can turn an American aircraft carrier into an inferno.

But some of the best Lego videos are now being made by Drew Ponder, a 40-year-old American who is not so much rooting for Iran as against Trump and his minions. Ponder told the Daily Beast this week that his political views “are probably most aligned with Bernie Sanders.”

Drew Ponder. Drew Ponder/Substack

“I think both parties are terrible and corrupt but obviously the Republicans have gone full insane,” he added.

Ponder’s videos focused on the war include “Strait Outta Iran,” a take-off on N.W.A.’s 1989 hip-hop classic “Straight Outta Compton.” A Lego Trump figure alternately appears atop a burning tower while a huge, dancing chicken appears, spilling tacos off its back.

“Trump always chickens out, that’s the plan,” voices chant. “Tariffs. Borders. Greenland. Tehran. The same big speech, and then he’s gone.”

Trump “chickens out” while tacos fly around him, a metaphor for his tendency to retract previous statements. Drew Ponder/Youtube

Lego Trump furiously scribbles and then erases red lines on a map that includes the Strait of Hormuz. He also grows wings and flutters down to shake hands with his supposed foes.

“Talk like a gangster, fold like a dove…T-A-C-O.”

Other Ponder videos focus on two Trump Cabinet members who might have been fired by now if they were women. The most hilarious clip of the whole genre is a rousing variation of the sea shanty “Drunken Sailor” Lego as a Lego Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who dances on the deck of a sailing ship of old, a bottle in hand.

“What shall we do with a drunken Hegseth?” It begins, then repeats what is also the video’s title. “What shall we do with a drunken Hegseth? Early in the morning?” Images of a guzzling Lego Hegseth in various situations appear as the shanty continues, making references to Hegseth‘s time as a TV host, his testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee, and a recitation of a prayer he said was made by the mission planner in the rescue of a downed American pilot in Iran.

“He was drinking on the Fox set before show time… He denied all the misconduct in the hearings… He quoted Pulp Fiction as Ezekiel 27:17… My call sign is Sandy 1, not the lord up above.”

The last line of the opening question is repeated after each stanza. The answer comes at the end.

“Put him in the brig until he learns the real Bible.”

LEGO What Shall We Do with the Drunken Hegseth? Drew Ponder/Youtube

Pete Hegseth. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Another video, “Kash Didn’t Start the Fire,” is a mix between hip-hop and a Billy Joel song of a similar title. It begins by invoking a prominent physical feature that earned FBI director Kash Patel a nickname.

“Kash Patel! Crazy eyes!”

The lyrics encapsulate his similarly crazy time in office.

“Crazy eyes. Epstein files. Cover-up lies… Charlie Kirk shot, wrong guy in cuffs. We got him! Oops! Total bust.”

LEGO Kash Didn’t Start the Fire. Drew Ponder/Youtube

The clip continues with depictions of drunken behavior, such as were described in a Wall Street Journal article that prompted Patel to file a libel suit.

He is unlikely to institute litigation over a Lego video, though there is something inherently convincing about these plastic toy figures whose name derives from the Danish phrase, “leg godt,” meaning play well.

The video ends with a line that many veteran FBI agents would find all too true.

“When you’re done, Kash, the whole bureau’s burning.”

Ponder told the Daily Beast in an email response that he has been creating AI-assisted content for several years. He pursues an interest in science–particularly frequency waves–as well as in politics.

“I’ve been making various AI content heavily for a couple years now, i.e, books, physics videos, satire music videos, really just trying to get good with as many different AI models as I could,” he wrote.

Kash Patel. Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

He added that he has made, “Over 300 AI music videos, not all in the LEGO style though, but I’ve done thousands mainly on my physics theory, Frequency Wave Theory, All AI assisted.”

He was asked how long it now takes him to make a Lego music video, lyrics included.

“They take me about an hour or two from start to finish depending on the idea and length,” he reported. “I use a combination of Grok, ChatGPT, and Suno to write the lyrics, make the audio, make the individual video clips, and then I manually edit it all together in Adobe Premiere.”

He added what he found to be the biggest challenge.

“Syncing the audio up with what is happening on video,” he said.

Ponder makes fun of Erika Kirk's takeover of Turning Point USA after Charlie Kirk's death. Drew Ponder/Youtube

He says his favorite of the Lego videos is “the Erika Kirk one, Goodbye Charlie.” That clip is bound to offend you unless you believe that Charlie Kirk’s widow is a cold-hearted opportunist who has the hots for JD Vance and is in it mainly for the money.

Anybody who favors Pope Leo XIV over Trump will enjoy the video, “Anti-Christ Superstar,” which offers a musical number modeled after “Jesus Chris Superstar.” The chorus asks a Lego Trump, “Do you think you are who they say you are? You fight with the Pope and pretend you’re the light.” Lego Trump replies, “I am the Chosen One. Look at the crowds I get. Bigger than Jesus ever was, don’t you forget. Red hats in the millions screaming my holy name.”

Ponder calls YouTuber Nick Shirley the "right-wing's favorite useful idiot." Drew Ponder/Youtube

Ponder posted the latest video, “Nick Shirley Idiot” on Tuesday afternoon. This latest clip concerns the clout-hungry videographer who “exposed” massive fraud in Minnesota.

“No evidence, but the right ate it whole,” the video says.

Trumpoids will not be happy to hear that Ponder figures on making many more humorous Lego lashings.

“That’s the plan,” he says. “At least one a day.”

He was asked if he played with Lego as a kid.