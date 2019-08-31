How Badly Will Trump Fuck Up the Response to Hurricane Dorian?

Natural disasters are politically agnostic and demand actual leadership. With Hurricane Dorian bearing down on Florida and packing a Category 4 punch, that’s bad news for Donald Trump.

Trump’s one brush to date with an actual natural disaster—other than that goddamn confection of Aquanet, 1970s shag carpet remnants, and lemur fur glued to his skull—was the complete fuckup of his response to Hurricanes Irma and Maria when they struck Puerto Rico in September 2017.

Of course he failed as a president and as a leader. Anyone who expected different results wasn’t paying attention; it was and remains an epic clusterfuck. Because he’s an accidental president, an inherent racist, an ignoramus as to American history, and a natural-born fuckup, Trump and his shambolic clown-show administration botched it from start to finish, and they didn’t even really seem to care.