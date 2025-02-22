Skip to Main Content
How Tiny City’s Butthurt Mayor Became Bigger Press Freedom Killer than Trump
BEAT THE PRESS
Mississippi mayor Chuck Espy has managed to silence his local paper with the help of a judge—something Trump can only dream of.
Corbin Bolies
Media Reporter
Updated
Feb. 22 2025
2:09PM EST
/
Published
Feb. 22 2025
2:05PM EST
Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images/formulnone/Wiki Commons/City of Clarksdale/University of Mississippi
Corbin Bolies
Media Reporter
