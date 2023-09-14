How Captured Killer Danelo Cavalcante Evaded Cops for 2 Weeks: Report
SNEAKY
Convicted Brazilian killer Danelo Cavalcante used a number of tactics to evade police for two weeks before being recaptured on Wednesday, sources told Fox reporter Steve Keeley. Speaking through a Portuguese interpreter in an interview with U.S. Marshals, state police and Chester County detectives, Cavalcante told investigators that he only moved at night after his Aug. 31 escape from Chester County Prison, according to Keeley. While on the run, Cavalcante “surveyed police search perimeters to know when it was safe to escape” and “hid underneath thick underbrush,” ultimately hoping to carjack a vehicle within the next 24 hours and escape to Canada or Mexico. He revealed that authorities came so close to him on at least 3 occasions during their search that he was only 7 yards away. He used stream water to drink and a stolen watermelon for food, carrying a light backpack he found along the way containing a razor he used to alter his appearance. “He knew where and when to run make his escape,” the source said. “He said he hid his fecal matter ‘number twos’ under leaves and brush so searches wouldn’t find where he had been.” According to Fox, Cavalcante was arraigned at the Avondale barracks on an escape charge and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 27.