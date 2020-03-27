How Coronavirus Is Healing The Rifts Between Warring Royals

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

On Thursday evening at 8 p.m., the U.K. stopped what it was doing to applaud, from windows, doors, balconies and gardens, the health workers on the front line of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Among those who lent their support were Prince Charles (recently diagnosed with coronavirus) and wife Camilla, who put this message in an Instagram story: “Don't forget to support #ClapForOurCarers tonight to show our appreciation for all the nurses, doctors and carers supporting the fight against coronavirus.”