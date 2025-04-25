How Democrats Should Push Back on Trump’s Messy First 100 Days

In a conversation about Donald Trump recently—because, I mean, what else is there to talk about?!—my friend Jody Trapasso, a longtime Democratic operative and all-around good guy, made a profound point. It’s one I’ve been thinking about ever since.

He said, I am paraphrasing here, that the key for Democrats is to separate the “what” of Donald Trump from the “how.”

As Jody noted, the “what”—in terms of the issues Trump is focusing on—is actually pretty popular. But “how” he is going about addressing the issues is much, much less popular.

Hari Sevugan, another very smart Democratic operative, came to the same conclusion as Jody—just in different words: “The way to criticize most Trump policies is to attack the implementation (which few agree with), not necessarily the aim (which most agree with it),” he tweeted on Wednesday.

In other words, on issue after issue, Americans like Trump’s policy agenda and really don’t like his methods for carrying it out. Take the DOGE cuts aimed at the federal bureaucracy.

WHAT: The federal government is too big and bloated. It does way too many things it shouldn’t—including funding programs that push “woke” ideology.

HOW: Give Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, and his legions of 20-something technocrats sweeping authority to fire massive numbers of people in what looks for all the world like a willy-nilly manner.

The “what” is broadly popular with the public. Say you stop someone on the street and ask “is the federal government too big and not effective enough?” Lots and lots of people—Republicans, Independents and even some Democrats—will say yes.

The “how”? A whole lot less popular. Musk himself is increasingly unpopular. And the idea of taking a meat cleaver to the federal government? People don’t like it.

Now let’s do illegal immigration.

WHAT: The southern border is porous. Joe Biden’s policies were too lenient and we need to be tougher in order to restore order in the country. People who came here illegally broke the law and should be removed.

HOW: An executive order—citing an 18th century law—that allows the president to deport, without due process, people he suspects are in a gang. The removal of student visas from college students who are protesting on campuses.

Take this chart from Axios, for example, which paints that “what” vs “how” choice on immigration in stark terms: Nearly all Republicans—and almost 50% of Democrats—support deporting people here illegally, but when you ask about specific situations, support rapidly ebbs away.

And one more: The war between Russia and Ukraine.

WHAT: The conflict has dragged on for three years. It’s at a stalemate. The bloodshed needs to end. The United States has a role to play in that process.

HOW: Vilifying Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and suggesting Ukraine started the war. Refuse to meaningfully criticize Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Again, the “what” makes all the sense in the world. If America can help bring resolution to the war, great! But to lots of people, the “how” doesn’t feel equitable. A CNN poll last month showed that 59% of Americans disapprove of how Trump has handled the relationship with Russia and 55% disapprove of his handling of the situation in Ukraine.

It reminds me of a scene from top-10-movie-of-all-time, The Big Lebowski. In it, Walter Sobchak, played by John Goodman, freaks out when someone on an opposing bowling team commits a minor rules violation. (His toe goes over the “foul” line.) Walter demands that the turn not be counted. And he pulls out his gun to ensure that it isn’t. Which of course leads to this amazing exchange right afterward between Walter and The Dude (Jeff Bridges):

Like Walter, Trump isn’t wrong on diagnosing the “what” as a problem. That toe did go over the line! Illegal immigration is a problem! But the “how”—pulling a gun in a bowling alley or deporting people without due process—isn’t how people want the issue addressed. It’s way too much.

To me, this framing is the single most important insight I have heard about how Democrats can effectively make the case against Trump and Trumpism over the next few years.

And while I don’t think Democrats will publicly adopt the slogan “You’re not wrong, you’re just an a--hole” toward Trump, it’s a very good idea for them to keep that sentiment top of mind between now and the 2026 midterms.

