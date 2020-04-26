How Did Ohio GOP Gov. Mike DeWine Become One of the Good Guys?

It has been a confusing time of late for Americans. We’ve had to make sense of a dizzying array of facts, fiction, and anxiety. So it seemed to fit this pattern when Ohio’s impish, conservative governor, Mike DeWine, was suddenly on Ohioans’ TV sets every day, touted as some kind of larger-than-life John Wayne character. As one whose temperament has often seemed closer in spirit to that of a crossing guard yelling at school kids, how was this guy garnering bipartisan praise from across the country?

In short, many asked, how the hell did Mike DeWine become one of the good guys?

It is DeWine, after all, who led a wholly dishonest crusade against women’s reproductive rights as Ohio’s attorney general from 2010-2018. He spent seven figures of taxpayer money crashing through all obstacles to stop a dying Ohio citizen, John Arthur, from marrying the man the loved, Jim Obergefell.