How Did This 22-Year-Old Manage to Hijack Philly’s Vaccines?

The City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection is currently in sibling rivalry right now after news broke that white privilege seemed to have been given the upper hand.

This week, local and national headlines painted a picture that was nothing short of a Fyre Festival disaster when it was revealed that Philadelphia was terminating its first contract for a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic. The contract had been awarded to a 22-year-old college student with no strong medical background.

Yes, that’s right, Andrei Doroshin, CEO of Philly Fighting COVID, and a Drexel University undergrad, was given the contract to lead the first major vaccination roll-out in the city. With an all-white executive team, and also without any significant health-care experience, Philly Fighting COVID self-described itself as “a group of college kids” before eventually getting cut off from the city for the lack of transparency surrounding the company’s data privacy policy, for abruptly turning into a for-profit operation, and for not sticking to its contractual agreement to maintain testing sites.