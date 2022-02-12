How Do Prince Harry and Prince William Really Feel About ‘Queen Camilla’?

The queen and Prince Charles seem overjoyed at Camilla Parker Bowles’ elevation to Queen Consort, but so far unknown are the feelings of Prince Harry and Prince William. Indeed, the problematic relationship between Harry, Charles, Camilla and the ghost of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, was thrown into sharp relief earlier this week.

Harry was taking part in a video chat in which he recalled the ground-breaking determination of his mother to “kick the door open” when it came to HIV and AIDS.

A few hours after that chat was released on Thursday, it was announced that Charles had been struck down with COVID, despite being thrice vaccinated and previously infected.