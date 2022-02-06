Queen Elizabeth May Be Sold on ‘Queen Camilla,’ but Will the Public Buy It?

It's official: Camilla will be queen. But once the gloss and patriotism of accession day fades, will the critics have their say? Plus: Prince Harry says be nice to your staff.

The meaning of ‘Queen Camilla’

If you thought the queen’s Platinum Jubilee would be just a celebration and victory lap, think again. As The Daily Beast reported last night, the world’s canniest PR operator has used the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee today, Sunday, to officially bestow her blessing on Camilla Parker Bowles to be known as “Queen Consort” when Prince Charles becomes king.