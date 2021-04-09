Prince Charles Feels ‘Erased,’ Knowing Brits Want Prince William to Be King

That Prince Charles will be king when his mother dies is set in constitutional stone. It is a non-negotiable certainty.

The only contingency that would see the crown skip a generation and pass directly to Prince William, despite that being an eventuality an opinion poll this week found the British public would vastly prefer, would be if Charles unexpectedly pre-deceased his mother.

Despite their existence only in the realm of fantasy wish-fulfillment, the popularity of the leapfrog theory still troubles the future king, a sensitive and easily discombobulated man, seasoned observers of the great British national soap opera say.