Prince Charles Feels ‘Erased,’ Knowing Brits Want Prince William to Be King

DADDY DEAREST

A survey shows the British public want Prince William to become king, rather than his dad, Prince Charles. His biographer tells The Daily Beast that the queen’s son feels “erased.”

Tom Sykes

Royalist Correspondent

Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

That Prince Charles will be king when his mother dies is set in constitutional stone. It is a non-negotiable certainty.

The only contingency that would see the crown skip a generation and pass directly to Prince William, despite that being an eventuality an opinion poll this week found the British public would vastly prefer, would be if Charles unexpectedly pre-deceased his mother.

Despite their existence only in the realm of fantasy wish-fulfillment, the popularity of the leapfrog theory still troubles the future king, a sensitive and easily discombobulated man, seasoned observers of the great British national soap opera say.