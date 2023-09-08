Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Elon Musk might be bumbling his way through as owner of the newly-transformed X, formerly known as Twitter, but he is not to be underestimated.

This week on The New Abnormal, hosts Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie are shocked at the level of unbelievable power the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX holds—power which Levy claims the government has willingly ceded.

The pair discuss the latest shocking claims set to be revealed in an upcoming biography by Walter Isaacson, which allege Musk switched off his Starlink satellite communications network last year in order to prevent a Ukrainian drone attack on Russian warships.

“He did this purposely,” Levy says. “This is a complicated issue because he’s providing the service free to Ukraine, which is sort of a good thing. But it gives him this immense power. It’s this immense power concentrated in the hands of one person where he can literally determine the outcome of a war by turning off the service at a critical juncture. And this is insane that we’ve let it get to this.”

Plus! Jenice Fountain, executive director of the Yellowhammer Fund, an organization dedicated to reproductive justice in the state of Alabama, joins the show to describe how the state is currently under attack by its conservative Attorney General, Steve Marshall.

“The recourse for us still providing our services absolutely is prison time. And we’re talking about prisons in Alabama that are already, they’re overflowing and they’re a death trap,” she said.

Then, Marc Tyler Nobleman, author of Bill the Boy Wonder: The Secret Co-Creator of Batman, talks about his experience on a speaking tour of Georgia schools where school leaders found an issue with him saying the word “gay.”

