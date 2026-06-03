‘How I Met Your Mother’ Actor, 36, Convicted of Attempted Murder
An actor who once appeared on How I Met Your Mother has been sentenced to 32 years to life in prison, over the 2024 stabbing of his estranged girlfriend. Nick Pasqual, 36, was found guilty last month of attempted murder after the attack on his former girlfriend, Hollywood make-up artist Allie Shehorn, at her Sunland, California home. Shoehorn, who appeared in court on Tuesday with visible scars on her arm and neck, said in her victim impact statement, “When I was lying on the floor in a pool of my own blood, I remembered wondering if this was how my life was going to end. I was terrified, I was in pain.” She added, “You, who I had once trusted, decided my life was something that you could take away.” The vicious attack, where Pasqual stabbed her over 20 times, happened after Shehorn ended the relationship, which she said had turned abusive. Jurors convicted Pasqual of attempted murder, noting the attack caused great bodily injury in a domestic case involving a weapon. He was also convicted of three counts of injuring a spouse or partner, one count of first-degree burglary and one count of forcible rape, which was tied to an alleged incident a month before the stabbing. A representative for Pasqual issued a statement on his behalf, which said he was “deeply saddened by everything surrounding this case, and I continue to wish healing and peace for everyone affected.” He added that he intended to “remain focused on sobriety, recovery, accountability, and a respectful appellate process moving forward.” He played Will in a 2011 episode of How I Met Your Mother and also appeared in Zack Snyder’s 2023 film, Rebel Moon.