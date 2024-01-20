‘How I Met Your Mother’ Star Josh Radnor Gets Married in Snowy Ceremony

How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor, 49, married Dr. Jordana Jacobs in a “snowy bliss-filled weekend” he wrote in an Instagram post on Friday.

The two were married at Cedar Lakes Estate, a converted summer camp in Port Jervis, New York. The outdoor ceremony featured a snow dusted outdoor aisle, and guests wearing hats, gloves, and even carrying umbrellas to protect them from the weather—no yellow umbrellas, though.

Radnor announced his intention to marry Jacobs in Nov. 2023, at a New York City stop on tour for his album, Eulogy Vol. 1.

Radnor said that he met his bride-to-be on a sound meditation retreat in Feb. 2022, while the two were tripping on psychedelic mushrooms.

In an in-depth interview with The New York Times, Radnor said that the only available date was the three-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. “We decided we would rebrand Jan. 6,” Mr. Radnor said.

Radnor played Ted Mosby from 2005-2014 in the hit TV show.