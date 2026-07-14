How ICE Gunmen Exposed Their Moral Vacuum in a Few Callous Seconds

The tweeting of birds on a summer morning in Biddeford, Maine was interrupted by sound of Trump’s America: Four gunshots fired by an ICE agent.

A witness then heard another sound: A cry from a mortally wounded 26-year-old Colombian immigrant from behind the wheel of a white Kia Ceed sedan.

”I tried to stop!”

This drone photograph shows how the white ICE SUV drove into the white Kia Ceed. CJ Gunther/REUTERS

ICE had been trying to arrest the man in—on their account— the mistaken belief he was the subject of an arrest warrant. He now sat silent and motionless as the Kia kept rolling in a slow circle at the intersection of Pool and Hill Streets in this small coastal city around 7:30 am. There were four bullet holes in the windshield. The driver’s side window was blown out.

“He tried to run me over!” the agent who had apparently fired the shots was now heard to say as he sought to stop the Kia by grabbing a door handle.

An ICE vehicle, also white, but an SUV, pulled up and nudged the smaller Ceed to a stop. There were more sounds.

The white Ford Explorer had driven into the side of the Kia Ceed. Rounds were fired into the car through the windshield. The driver of the sedan was heard to say "I tried to stop." Portland Press Herald/Portland Press Herald via Getty

The rounds discharged by an ICE agent's weapon were clearly visible after the man's body was dragged out. CJ Gunther/REUTERS

A little girl in Bluey pajamas with a pink backpack—the dead man’s daughter—stood crying in the street. A woman—his wife—was on her knees beside the girl, giving what an onlooker described as a soul-searing howl.

Two agents opened the driver’s side door and pulled the bleeding man from the car. He had the limp limbs of the newly dead. There was no supporting tension in his neck and his head made a hollow sound as the agents lowered him less than gingerly to the pavement.

Then they handcuffed him, while another agent walked behind them, chatting casually on the phone.

The video begins with two ICE agents dragging a limp man out of the Kia Ceed. Their Ford Explorer can just be seen on the right of the frame. It was used to ram the Ceed. @ScopeReport_/X

The two agents sent the man's body to the ground. The sound of his skull hitting the surface is audible. @ScopeReport_/X

In the final seconds of the video, an ICE agent casually walked behind the scene, making a phone call. @ScopeReport_/X

In a video of the moment, the only sound was the birds continuing to tweet in the nearby trees. A third agent ambled casually around the Kia.

Down in Washington, D.C., Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin initially told U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine that the dead man had been the target of an arrest warrant.

Three hours later, Mullin was back in touch to tell King that he had been mistaken. The man was not a target.

Just last week, ICE agents in Houston shot to death a 52-year-old immigrant motorist who also proved not to be the target of a warrant. Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was a 52-year-old Mexican construction worker who had lived in the U.S. for 35 years, raising three children, and putting them through college. ICE sought to justify the shooting by saying he had ”weaponized the vehicle” by trying to run them over.

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, the motorist shot to death by an ICE agent during a vehicle stop in Houston, pictured celebrating his birthday with this family earlier this year. RONALDO SALGADO/RONALDO SALGADO via REUTERS

The same justification was offered after an ICE agent killed 37-year-old Rene Good of Minneapolis seven months ago. But in that case, the agent had made a video with his personal cellphone which failed to show he was in danger, and recorded himself calling Good a “b---h” an instant before he opened fire.

There is no such video in the two more recent fatal ICE shootings. And in none of the three cases was the agents wearing body cameras.

In Biddeford, the proprietor of the Platinum Suds laundromat a few feet from where the Kia had come to rest told the Associated Press that the dead man had been unfailingly pleasant when he would come in with his daughter, sometimes giving the girl quarters for the vending machines.

A neighbor named Daniel Bocher who had looked out this third floor window after hearing the shots and witnessed the immediate aftermath of the shooting told reporters he had distinctly heard the driver of the Kia Ceed call out “I tried to stop.”

Boucher reported that he had gone down to the street and chanced to lock eyes with the agent who had fired the shots. A shaken Boucher did not remember as distinctly what the agent said. But it was something to the effect that the dead man had tried to run the agent over.

His name was Joan Sebastian Guerrero. He was said by a local immigration group to have had working papers and a Social Security number.

This was the aftermath of the shooting, a few hours after his death. Protesters chalked the sidewalk and road surface. Ryan Murphy/Getty Images

Joan Sebastian Guerrero was named almost 12 hours after his death. He was a married father, with a Social Security number and, an immigration advocacy group said, permission to be in the U.S. Facebook

In a statement, 12 hours after the killing, ICE said agents “attempted to conduct a vehicle stop. The vehicle attempted to flee the scene and, fearing for public safety, an officer discharged his weapon. The driver of the vehicle was struck, and emergency services were immediately contacted. He passed away from his injuries.”

Boucher summed up another Monday in Trump’s America, where the tweeting of the birds had been interrupted by gunshots, followed by a little girl’s sobs.