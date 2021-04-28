How a U.S. Intel Analyst With Top Secret Clearance Ended Up Facing LSD and Gun Charges

Daniel John Malik spent 15 years as a U.S. intelligence analyst with a Top Secret security clearance, deploying twice to Afghanistan with the Department of Defense Special Operations Command and the Joint Afghan Threat Finance Cell. He also served in East Africa with a Pentagon counterterrorism analysis unit, worked closely with the FBI in three U.S. cities and overseas, and consulted with federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C.; Alexandria, Virginia; Minneapolis; and New York.

Now Malik is facing federal felony charges, accused of pulling a gun on a police officer outside the CIA’s Virginia headquarters, leading cops on an ensuing high-speed car chase, and spending a month on the lam before being arrested with a gun and LSD in the parking lot of a Utah grocery store.

But Malik, who is under house arrest at his mother's home in Pittsburgh, told The Daily Beast that things didn’t happen exactly the way prosecutors claim. He also said prosecutors are ignoring his diagnosis of PTSD, which he says was brought on in part by watching endless hours of Predator drone strikes in high definition—and other disturbing experiences during his government service.