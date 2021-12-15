How One Country Stopped COVID Dead in Its Tracks

Japan has a death rate of around 5 percent of the carnage in the U.S. thanks to massive vaccine rollout success and the universal acceptance that masks are a good idea.

David Axe

COVID cases are on the rise all over the world. The onset of winter in the northern hemisphere, the rapid spread of the new and more transmissible Omicron variant, and the stubbornness of the previous variant, Delta, have all contributed to a surge in infections, hospitalizations, and deaths in many countries.

But not in Japan. In Japan, COVID has all but disappeared. And it’s mostly clear why.

“It always comes down to vaccines, to social restrictions [on] large gatherings, mask-wearing,” Dale Fisher, group chief of medicine at Singapore’s National University Health System, told The Daily Beast. “There’s no secret code that any country has discovered.”