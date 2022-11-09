How J.D. Vance Found a Way to Love Trump and Win in Ohio

Republican J.D. Vance defeated Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan in Ohio’s Senate race Tuesday night, sending another ally of tech billionaire Peter Thiel to Washington.

Ryan called Vance to concede, later calling it a “privilege” at his Election Night party. “I have the privilege to concede this race to J.D. Vance, because the way this country operates is that when you lose an election you concede. You respect the will of the people... We can’t have a system where if you win it’s a legitimate election and if you lose someone stole it,” he said.

Vance’s victory keeps the seat under the GOP column, replacing retiring Sen. Rob Portman.

While Ryan kept the race tight late in the campaign, Vance’s victory reinforced Ohio’s status as more of a red state than a swing state. Former President Donald Trump carried the Buckeye State by around 8 points in both 2016 and 2020.

Vance had to introduce himself to most of the Ohio electorate, only coming onto the scene as a public figure since publishing his best-selling memoir, A Hillbilly Elegy.

A Yale Law School graduate with experience in venture capital, Vance railed against political correctness and elites in a highly Trumpian campaign. He campaigned on economic nationalism and heavily emphasized inflation, crime, and immigration as his top three issues.

Vance dodged questions on whether he’d support a national ban on abortion before saying he’d support it a month and-a-half later.

"We should not, in this country, be aborting babies who can feel pain, who are fully formed. That's my view, and I'm certainly willing to support legislation that would make that a reality," Vance said during a Fox News town hall.

Vance will join Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri as the latest Thiel protege on Capitol Hill, although money became an issue in the middle of the campaign when the candidate’s chief benefactor held out on another cash infusion.

Thiel, a skeptic of college education and a proponent of a theory that truly successful businesses can only be monopolies, has donated millions of dollars to outside groups supporting his favored candidates.