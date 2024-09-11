Electionssubvertical orientation badge

How Kamala Harris’ Face Told The Story of the Debate

SOUND OFF EMOTION ON

Kamala Harris hadn’t wanted the microphones muted. But with the sound off, her face narrated the debate anyway.

Lily Mae Lazarus

Lily Mae Lazarus

Journalist

Gif of Kamala Harris's reactions during presidential debate

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Screenshot/ABC

With mics muted during tonight’s debate, there were few opportunities for cross-talk or clapbacks. (At least at the beginning of the night.) Kamala Harris didn’t need to say what she was thinking out loud, though. Her face did most of the talking for her.

The Vice President abandoned any semblance of a poker face while Donald Trump rambled and rebutted. She cocked her brow, cringed, and served incredulous side eye at her political opponent throughout the night. The GOP presidential candidate, meanwhile, did his best to maintain a stoic face.

Here is what he said—and how she reacted.

“The people that came in, they’re eating the cats.”

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris debate

Screenshot/ABC

“They're eating the pets of the people that live there.”

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris debate

Screenshot/ABC

“I got more votes than any sitting president in history, by far.”

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris debate

Screenshot/ABC

“I fired most of those people, not so graciously. They did bad things or a bad job. I fired them.”

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris debate

Screenshot/ABC

“I have concepts of a plan. I’m not president right now.”

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris debate

Screenshot/ABC

“I was going to send her a MAGA hat.”

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris debate

Screenshot/ABC

“People don’t go to her rallies... And the people that do go, she’s bussing them in and paying them to be there.”

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris debate

Screenshot/ABC

“I have nothing to do with Project 2025.”

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris debate.

Screenshot/ABC

“I went to the Wharton School of Finance and many of those professors, the top professors, think my plan is a brilliant plan.”

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris debate.

Screenshot/ABC

“She’s a Marxist.”

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris debate.

Screenshot/ABC

“I have been a leader on fertilization.”

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris debate.

Screenshot/ABC

Lily Mae Lazarus

Lily Mae Lazarus

Journalist

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.