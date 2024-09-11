How Kamala Harris’ Face Told The Story of the Debate

With mics muted during tonight’s debate, there were few opportunities for cross-talk or clapbacks. (At least at the beginning of the night.) Kamala Harris didn’t need to say what she was thinking out loud, though. Her face did most of the talking for her.

The Vice President abandoned any semblance of a poker face while Donald Trump rambled and rebutted. She cocked her brow, cringed, and served incredulous side eye at her political opponent throughout the night. The GOP presidential candidate, meanwhile, did his best to maintain a stoic face.

Here is what he said—and how she reacted.

“The people that came in, they’re eating the cats.”

“They're eating the pets of the people that live there.”

“I got more votes than any sitting president in history, by far.”

“I fired most of those people, not so graciously. They did bad things or a bad job. I fired them.”

“I have concepts of a plan. I’m not president right now.”

“I was going to send her a MAGA hat.”

“People don’t go to her rallies... And the people that do go, she’s bussing them in and paying them to be there.”

“I have nothing to do with Project 2025.”

“I went to the Wharton School of Finance and many of those professors, the top professors, think my plan is a brilliant plan.”

“She’s a Marxist.”

“I have been a leader on fertilization.”