How Kate Middleton Just Made Royal History

In a lengthy, emotional post shared across the Prince and Princess of Wales’ social media accounts, Kate Middleton revealed she had climbed the highest mountains across England, Scotland, and Wales to raise money for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. She conquered the “Three Peaks Challenge” in under 24 hours, becoming the first royal to do so, and marked the achievement by sharing a summit snap from the top of Ben Nevis in Scotland. She dedicated her achievement to everyone whose lives have been changed by a cancer diagnosis, much like her own, which she shared with the world in early 2024. She also expressed her gratitude for The Royal Marsden Hospital in London, where she received treatment for cancer. The hospital has a donation page supporting the “future of holistic care,” an initiative the Princess highlighted as part of her mountain-hiking challenge. “Healing, whether personal or collective, is not just about fixing what is wrong. It is about finding balance in how we live,” she wrote on Instagram. “It is about knowing how to stay grounded, connected, and present, no matter the terrain or landscape you are walking through,” she added.

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