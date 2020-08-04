How Kim Jong Un Won the War Over North Korea’s Nukes

CRAZY LIKE A FOX

A new book challenges long-held misconceptions about Kim and his regime, and predicts denuclearization won’t happen there until it happens everywhere.

David Axe

North Korea has nukes. They work. They can threaten American military bases and cities. Not only is the United States powerless to rid the Korean Peninsula of atomic warheads, thanks to Kim’s nukes it’s also powerless to force regime-change on Pyongyang.

In short, Kim Jong Un won

That’s the chilling thesis of an eye-opening new book about North Korea’s decades-long effort to develop and deploy nuclear weapons. “There is good reason to believe that, for all intents and purposes, the Korean Peninsula will only be ‘denuclearized’ when nuclear weapons are abolished worldwide,” Ankit Panda writes in Kim Jong Un and the Bomb.