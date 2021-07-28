How Kitty Spencer’s Wedding Became the Fashion Olympics

The Olympics may be underway in Tokyo, but another equally athletic event is taking place in Rome, Italy: the days-long wedding of Kitty Spencer (Princess Diana’s niece) to multimillionaire Michael Lewis. Though the event was technically held on Sunday, the event remains ongoing. As the Daily Mail put it, Spencer is “a society bride with stamina” who has bravely partied for four days straight.

The ceremony was held at the Villa Aldobrandini in Frascati, outside Rome, a baroque home that dates back to the 17th century. It was the perfect venue for Spencer to show off her five—yes, five—wedding dresses, which were all designed by Dolce & Gabbana. The 30-year-old model and first cousin to Princes William and Harry (who were not in attendance) is a global ambassador for the Italian label.

The main gown was a Victorian-inspired lace number with a high neck, corset bodice, and voluminous shoulders. Spencer’s portrait, which she graciously posed on Instagram for us all to see, could very well be a still from a future season of The Crown.

Spencer, a dedicated Dolce rep, also wore the line for her pre-wedding festivities, which included a wig-themed bachelorette party, for which she wore a black-and-white frock. She also posed in a leopard print dress, looking very La Dolce Vita.

The day after the ceremony, the happy couple invited guests to Villa Aurelia. Those keeping track at home might recall that same locale was used by fashion designer Misha Nonoo during her 2019 nuptials, an event which counted both Meghan Markle and Ivanka Trump as attendees. Spencer’s seating chart was more subdued, but still star-studded: guests included the singer Pixie Lott, designer Jade Holland Cooper, the model Sabrina Elba (wife of Idris), and Maye Musk (mother of Elon).

The stylist Julia Perry served as Musk’s date. Musk wore—you guessed it—Dolce & Gabbana, though Perry happened to wear the same gold and white Zimmermann gown as another attendee, the songwriter Aimée Kearsley. It’s somewhat reassuring to know such fashion faux pas can happen even to the ultra-rich.

Mark-Francis Vandelli, a star of British reality show Made in Chelsea, used the wedding as a non-stop photo opp. The man sure knows how to pose, and has documented the extravaganza with aplomb. He captioned a post showing his wedding outfit, “coming for you, @kitty.spencer.” Sounds more like a threat than congratulations, but at least he’s having fun.

According to Us Weekly, Spencer brothers Louis, Viscount Althorp, and Samuel Aitken walked Kitty down the aisle. Though her dramatic dress earned comparisons to Diana’s wedding gown, she was not wearing a famous accessory: the Spencer tiara, a family heirloom that’s over 100 years old.

Spencer has not clarified her reason for ditching the diamonds. But per Page Six: “some members of the British upper class speculate it was to stop the residual heartache over Diana’s untimely death encroaching on her big day. And it’s possible that the dissolution of her parents’ marriage contributed to the decision as well.”

But don’t fret, because Spencer wore flowers in her hair instead. As Domenico Dolce told Tatler, “Like all the English people, she has a great passion for all kinds of flowers.”

While the happy couple—and their numerous outfits—rightfully stole the show, there is another winner of the weekend. Dolce & Gabbana, which is still attempting a comeback after a 2018 racist controversy marred the brand’s name, is back and synonymous with the pair’s big day(s).

Spencer, with her 660,000+ Instagram followers and D&G partnership, might have enough sway to snag multiple wedding dresses from the line. But does her influence extend far enough to rehab the maligned label? We will see when (and if) the seemingly endless honeymoon is over.