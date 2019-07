It’s a scene out of a heist movie: gun-wielding men in ski masks and body armor rush through the bank doors, head straight for the money, and make off with fat stacks of cash before the cops show up.

When it happened to banks in Russia recently, the gunmen were the cops—special operations troops acting under the direction of allegedly corrupt officials from Russia’s powerful domestic spy agency, the Federal Security Service (FSB). So who got shaken down and why?

Welcome to Rabbit Hole.