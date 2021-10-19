How Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Basically Bought’ Her House Seat

Marjorie Taylor Greene has been making MAGA waves again this week after she discussed a “national divorce” on Steve Bannon's podcast as if we are living during the 1860s again. However, her anti-committee, anti-mask, anti-trans, and now anti-United States stance doesn’t come with a guaranteed seat in Congress.

In this episode of The New Abnormal, the Army veteran running against her as a Democrat in Georgia’s 14th District came on to chat with Molly Jong-Fast about why he chose to run and the reason death threats from QAnoners don’t scare him.

First, who is he? His name is Marcus Flowers and, in addition to serving in the military abroad, he also has actually lived in the district he’s running to represent. Second, he calls his campaign a “mission” and the mission has one goal: Get Greene out and get shit done.

“The breaking point for me was seeing police officers being beaten with an American flag [on Jan. 6]. Meanwhile, you have a Confederate battle flag being paraded through the Capitol rotunda. That's when it became mission-critical for me. The very next day I called my supervisor and I resigned [his government job],” he told Molly.

Flowers gives his take on how Greene won in the first place, and why he thinks he can beat her now. As far as the QAnoners, he’s far from intimidated: “What they’re going to learn about Mark Flowers is that I wasn’t built for backing down.”

Also on the podcast is David Drucker, senior political correspondent at Vanity Fair and author of the forthcoming book, In Trump's Shadow. He's spent a lot of time getting Republicans to trust him, and in turn, has an inside take on why Republicans won’t denounce former President Donald Trump—along with some dirt that somehow makes Mike Pence and Tom Cotton seem like good guys.

Plus! Atlantic writer Adam Serwer, the author of The Cruelty is the Point, talks about how the courts have gotten increasingly anti-democratic and answers Molly’s very important question: Would Ron DeSantis be a crappier president than Trump?

