How Mary Peck Butterworth Became the Queen of Counterfeiting

Mary Peck Butterworth didn’t need the money.

She was born into a prominent Rehoboth, MA, family and married at the age of 25 to a well-respected builder, or “homewright” as the profession was then called, a man who also owned his own tract of land. As the Newport Daily News put it in 1967, Mary had a “‘respectable’ beginning and was related to most of the leading citizens of southern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.”

So it was not greed that led Mary to start one of the largest counterfeiting rings in New England in 1716. Rather, she was an inventive woman who saw an opportunity to make improvements in a field of business. The counterfeiters of her day were doing it all wrong and she had an idea of how to fix it. Who could resist the pull?