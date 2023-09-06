How ‘Desperate’ Killer Danelo Cavalcante Escaped From Pennsylvania Prison
ON THE LOOSE
Convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante, who has been on the loose in Pennsylvania for seven days, escaped from prison by copying a relatively simple method used by another escapee in May, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported, citing prison sources. The dangerous fugitive climbed onto the roof of the Chester County Prison from an exercise yard, ran across the roof, then dropped down to a less-secure area where he was easily able to flee early Thursday. He quickly left the Pocopson Township area and has since raided homes for food and supplies. Unlike the other inmate, who was caught 30 minutes after he escaped on May 19, Cavalcante remained at large on Wednesday. Private trail cameras captured him twice on Monday traveling in opposite directions through the woods, likely indicating he was lost, Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said. “We squeezed him hard enough in a period of a few days where he couldn’t get some relief,” Bivens said, adding that he thought Cavalcante was “desperate” and increasingly under immense pressure.