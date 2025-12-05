How Police Recovered Fabergé Egg Man Stole by Swallowing

Former Sex And The City star Kim Cattrall has married her longtime partner in an intimate ceremony. Cattrall, 69, tied the knot with audio engineer Russell Thomas, 55, on December 4 at Chelsea Old Town Hall in London. The nuptials were attended by just 12 guests. The pair met in 2016 when Cattrall, who was born in Liverpool, appeared on the BBC’s Woman’s Hour. Thomas edited the monologue Cattrall wrote for the popular radio program, and later slid into her social media DMs. The bride wore a Dior suit, styled by Sex And The City stylist Patricia Field, with a bespoke hat designed by milliner Philip Treacy. Cattrall and Thomas have been living between their homes in the U.K. and Vancouver Island over the last decade. “He’s had an incredibly interesting life and really done it on his terms,” Cattrall told The Times of Thomas in June. “He’s a bit of a rebel, which I love.” This is the fourth wedding for Cattrall, who divorced third husband, musician Mark Levinson in 2004. The pair had released a book they wrote together called Satisfaction: The Art of the Female Orgasm two years earlier. Cattrall tapped out of her iconic Sex And The City role as publicist Samantha Jones after the second film, which was released in 2010. Following clashes with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, Cattrall declined to join the reboot, And Just Like That. She eventually filmed a brief cameo in the final episode of series two in 2023. This year’s third season became the final series, after a mixed reaction from critics and fans. In August, Cattrall liked a follower’s shady comment on Instagram that read “And Just Like That…we all know it was Sam (Kim) who carried the entire franchise."
A pricey James Bond film-inspired Fabergé egg that a New Zealand man allegedly swallowed in an Aukland jewelry store last week has apparently re-emerged intact and relatively unscathed. Police announced Thursday that they had recovered the item that had been in the 32-year-old man’s system for six days “by natural means,” according to the Associated Press. A spokesman said the man and the jewel, which is valued at around $19,200, would remain in police custody for the time being. The suspect, who was arrested minutes after allegedly swallowing the pendant, is next due in court on Dec. 8. The egg is an homage to the 1983 film Octopussy, in which Bond swaps out a fake egg for a real one during an auction. “The egg opens to reveal an 18ct yellow gold octopus nestled inside, adorned with white diamond suckers and black diamond eyes,” its maker says. Only 50 were made, according to Partridge Jewelers, where the suspect opted for the odd method of theft.
The Jonas Brothers have said child stardom had a devastating effect on their family. Reflecting on the band’s upcoming 20th anniversary, Nick Jonas told People that their 2006 debut album, It’s About Time, cost their father his livelihood. “Our father also lost his job effectively because we weren’t making solely Christian music, and he was a pastor,” said Nick, 33. “Our shift to singing about love and romance and heartbreak caused that to happen.” Nick and his brothers—Joe, 36, Kevin, 38, and non-band member Frankie, 25, often nicknamed the bonus Jonas—were raised in Wyckoff, New Jersey, where their father, Kevin Sr., was a minister with the Assemblies of God Pentecostal church. His firing put “a lot of pressure” on the brothers to find success as teenagers, said Nick. “Financially, we were in a really vulnerable position, and we’d spent all this money that we kind of didn’t have,” added the youngest band member. “It was bad. We either had to succeed or we had to shift.” It’s About Time was a commercial flop, and the brothers were dropped by their record label. However, Kevin Sr.’s unemployment allowed the family to relocate to Los Angeles, where the band quickly signed with a new label. Their second album, Jonas Brothers, debuted at #5 on the Billboard Top 100 the following year, and remains their best-selling album to date.
NBA champion Elden Campbell’s cause of death has been revealed. Officials told TMZ that the retired center accidentally drowned. He had been on a fishing trip in Broward County, Florida. The medical examiner said he was pronounced dead at 8:03 p.m. on Monday. He was 57. The 6′11″ center spent 15 years in the league after being drafted by the LA Lakers in 1990. He found teammates in legends including Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. In addition to the Lakers, he played for the Charlotte/New Orleans Hornets, Seattle SuperSonics, New Jersey Nets, and Detroit Pistons, with whom he won a championship in 2004. He averaged over 10 points across his career, with a season-high of over 15. He is survived by his wife, four children and three siblings. “Elden was a man of faith who trusted in his lord and savior Jesus Christ. Husband, father, brother, cousin and friend,” Campbell’s family said in a statement. “He was a man to whom family meant everything -- generous, funny, disciplined and kind, but could shut you down if required. A man of God, he passed doing what he loved; fishing out on the ocean, enjoying his idea of an ideal day.”
The wedding date for Taylor Swift, 35, and Travis Kelce, 36, has been revealed, and it may have a numerological significance. Insiders told Page Six that the power couple plans to wed on June 13, 2026. Fans of the “Blank Space” singer know that her favorite number is 13, which is likely one of the date’s significances. But the gossip outlet says that when the digits of the date are added together, the sum is 18, and that the sum of those digits is 9. That number represents the ending of one cycle and the possibility that another one will begin, according to Numerology.com. Even though the theory seems far-fetched, Swift has been very open about her love for numbers and their connection to events. “I love numerology. I love math stuff, I love dates. That stuff I find really fun,” she said on an Aug. 13 episode of the Kelce brothers’ podcast, New Heights. Kelce popped the question at his Kansas home in August, and sources told Page Six that the June wedding might take place at Swift’s Rhode Island mansion and a venue nearby. However, they’re also reportedly considering a Tennessee farm and a private Caribbean island.
Margot Robbie boldly claimed her co-star Jacob Elordi is “our generation’s Daniel Day-Lewis.” Emerald Fennell, the director of Saltburn and Promising Young Woman, cast Margot Robbie, 35, and Jacob Elordi, 28, as the stars in her upcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights, a gothic romance by Emily Brontë. Elordi stars as Heathcliff, and Robbie plays Catherine Earnshaw. The two are star-crossed lovers fighting to be together, even as their class status keeps them apart. The first official photo released for the film shows Elordi’s fingers in Robbie’s mouth. Fennell said she wants “this to be this generation’s Titanic.” Fans of Brontë’s book were upset that Robbie’s character was blond rather than brunette, as described in the book. The Barbie actress said, “I get it,” because “there’s nothing else to go off at this point until people see the movie.” The actress praised the Saltburn actor, saying, “He is Heathcliff... Trust me, you’ll be happy.” She went as far as to say, “he’s our generation’s Daniel Day-Lewis”—the only person to ever win three Best Actor Oscars. Elordi returned the compliments. “Margot is a force,” he claimed, adding that he’s impressed by her ability to film just three months postpartum while producing four other projects.
A pack of robotic quadrupeds with hyperrealistic faces of Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and other billionaires made their messy debut at Art Basel Miami, occasionally tipping backward to shoot out printed artwork in a feature the artist calls “poop mode.” Mike Winkelmann, the digital creator known as Beeple, designed the installation, Regular Animals, to capture the absurdity of wealth, fame, and algorithmic control. At the bizarre installation, Musk’s robot pursed its lips as it circled, Zuckerberg nearly collided with Andy Warhol, and Picasso’s bot sat serenely while generating prints in the style of its namesake. Each robot also photographs the environment and translates it into images reflective of the person it represents. “This one looks like an Andy Warhol, how he saw the world. The Picasso image reinterprets the world as Picasso saw it,” Winkelmann said. He added that the project also serves as a warning: “We’re increasingly seeing the world through the lens of how they would like us to see it, because they control these very powerful algorithms.” The robotic sculptures, designed to capture images and store them on blockchain, have a three-year functional lifespan. After that, their recording ends, though motor skills remain. Each was sold within the first hour at Art Basel, Winkelmann said.
Kate Walsh, who debuted her role as Dr. Addison Montgomery in the first season of Grey’s Anatomy, is returning to the ABC medical drama. Walsh is set to reprise her character in a Jan. 29 episode of the 22nd season, according to Variety. The episode, titled “Strip That Down,” does not have any publicly available plot details yet. Walsh’s return to the latest season, which began airing on Oct. 9, marks her first appearance since her recurring role in the 18th and 19th seasons of the long-running show. She originally was a leading cast member through Season 3 and had several guest appearances through Season 8. She went on to star in her own spinoff series, Private Practice, which ran from 2007 to 2013. Walsh has also appeared in hit Netflix shows, including 13 Reasons Why, Emily in Paris, and The Umbrella Academy.
The world of sex toys can be intimidating, especially for newcomers. Nancy—a playfully confident sex-toy brand reshaping the industry—aims to change that. Its revolutionary, lemon-shaped clitoral massager, aptly named the Lem, makes pleasure easy, playful, and taboo-free. Whether for yourself or a partner, the Lem is an excellent (and sultry) gift this holiday season. The Lem is a USB-chargeable, palm-sized sex toy designed for slow, pulse-quickening buildup.
Instead of basic vibrations, this vibrator uses air-suction technology to mimic the sensation of oral stimulation with 12 intensity levels and patterns to explore. Noise is a common concern for first-time vibrator users. The Lem stays whisper-quiet, making it great for travel. Plus, the Lem is IPX7 waterproof, so yes, it’s fully ready to join you in the bath and make things a little steamier. Score the Lem for $70 off for a limited time. And while the Lem is designed with newbies in mind, seasoned vibrator users will enjoy it equally as much.
Brian McKnight’s son revealed that his father refused to say “I love you” to his estranged son as he was on his deathbed. Brian McKnight Jr., son of the R&B singer, opened up in an interview with Marc Lamont Hill, stating that “all my brother wanted, needed, asked for was my father to tell him he loves him.” “One of the darkest and coldest and most disheartening memories of my life,” McKnight Jr. reflects on his brother Niko McKnight’s reaction when their father said, “I can’t arbitrarily say that I love you,” while he was battling cancer. In January 2024, Niko announced on Instagram that he had been diagnosed with cancer. McKnight, a 17-time Grammy nominee, claimed that he tried to help his son during his battle with the disease, but his ex-wife, the mother of guitarist Julie McKnight, intervened. The estranged couple divorced in 2003 after 13 years of marriage. McKnight said that despite finding “a treatment facility,” his ex-wife made a “hostile” call telling him to stop helping their son. Niko died in May 2025. A close source told Page Six that the artist “did not reach out to the family,” and “did not contact or see Niko.”
Another anchor of CBS Evening News has announced that he will be leaving the network before the new year. Maurice DuBois announced in an Instagram post on Thursday that he will leave CBS News on Dec. 18. “I’ll leave filled with gratitude, cherished relationships and amazing memories,” the co-anchor wrote in his post. DuBois’ decision comes a few months after his co-host, John Dickerson, announced in October that he would be leaving the network before the end of the year, leaving CBS with little time to find replacements. Dickerson and DuBois were announced as a co-anchoring duo in August 2024, and since then, the network has gone through major shake-ups, including a merger between CBS’s parent company, Paramount Global, and Skydance Media; paying President Donald Trump a $16 million settlement; and installing conservative political commentator Bari Weiss as head of CBS News. “It is my hope that we can work together again. We will have more details on the next chapter of CBS Evening News in the near future,” Tom Cibrowski, president and executive editor of CBS News, said in a statement to CNN. The Daily Beast has reached out to CBS News for comment, but received no immediate response.