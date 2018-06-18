How Precision Medicine Is Targeting Cancer At Its Source
Precision medicine is attempting to outsmart cancer, identifying and targeting the many growth paths that cancer takes.
At Pfizer, cure hunters like Mace Rothenberg are working to find the specific ways that cancers spread, to develop treatments that target specific pathways. The goal? Therapies that target individual cancers (of which there are thousands).
Check out the above video to learn more about this incredible cancer-fighting method, and watch all the episodes of Cure Hunters.
