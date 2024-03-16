How Robert Downey Jr. Cheered Up Jeremy Renner in the ICU

Jeremy Renner said his former Avengers co-star Robert Downey Jr. kept him happily distracted during his time in the ICU, after he suffered a snow plowing accident in January, according to a People exclusive.

“We ended up having really great chats on FaceTime, like we were dating or something,” Renner said.

In an interview on ABC News, the actor said he was “awake through every moment,” of the accident which crushed his leg, and remembered “all of” the pain he experienced.

Renner told People, that Downey used jokes to distract him from his “otherworldly pain.”

“He’s like, ‘Dude, the most important thing is you look good. I don't care how you feel, as long as you look good that’s all that matters,’” Renner said.

He also said that Downey and his wife Susan are big fans of Renner’s show Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+, and so were very anxious to see him out of the hospital, and back on the screen.

“He’s like, ‘You’ve got to get back to do Mayor, because we need to see what happens,’” Renner said, laughing at the memory. “His ways are very heartwarming.”