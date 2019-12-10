How Sane and Normal Democrats Are Saving America

Something funny happened on the way to the revolution: Democratic voters decided not to have one, opting, instead, for trying to win an election.

In a sense, this was its own revolt against what had become conventional wisdom. And if it turns out that Democrats are able to recapture the White House in 2020, the credit will belong to a silent majority of Democrats who put the brakes on a political party that was careening leftward.

No one has been more pleasantly surprised than I have. Citing Beto apologizing for being white and Bernie allowing his campaign staff to unionize, I warned Dems they were too woke for their own good. Operating under the same assumptions regarding the incentive structure, Democratic candidates set about confirming my concerns.