States Are Starting to Reopen Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic. Here Are Their Plans.

As the coronavirus pandemic surged across the United States, millions of Americans were put under strict state orders to remain in their homes, close their businesses, and wear protective face masks whenever in public. But several weeks later—and after the deaths of more than 80,000 people—dozens of states have begun to lift or loosen those restrictions, even as cases continue to climb.

Some states have faced political pressure to reopen, with protesters spurring a contentious national debate over public health versus economic well-being. The Trump administration has provided governors with guidelines on reopening, criteria some states have failed to meet as they begin to loosen restrictions. Here’s how each state is emerging from lockdown.

ALABAMA

WHEN

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey allowed the state’s stay-at-home order to expire on April 30, and her amended safer-at-home order took effect on May 11.

WHAT’S OPEN

Beaches, public parks, retail stores, salons, barbershops, gyms, and fitness centers

Restaurants, bars, and breweries (with “limited table seating, 6 feet between tables and subject to additional sanitation rules and guidelines”)

Religious services and any non-work gatherings fewer than 10 people.

WHAT’S CLOSED

Entertainment venues, including theaters, casinos, bowling alleys, nightclubs, racetracks, and bingo halls

Schools

ALASKA

WHEN

Gov. Mike Dunleavy began to ease restrictions on April 24.

WHAT’S OPEN

Retail stores, restaurants, bars, and breweries (with reservations and limited service), salons and barbershops (with reservations)

Gyms, public pools, libraries, theaters, bowling alleys, and museums

Religious services with fewer than 50 people

WHAT’S CLOSED

Playgrounds, bus service in Anchorage, daycare, camps, and schools

ARIZONA

WHEN

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey extended the state’s stay-at-home order through May 15 but has already loosened restrictions for several non-essential businesses.

WHAT’S OPEN

Salons and barbershops (with reservations and limited capacity), restaurants and coffee shops (with limited dine-in service), retail stores for curbside pick-up and limited in-person shopping, and auto shops

WHAT’S OPEN SOON

Gyms and fitness centers

WHAT’S CLOSED

Casinos, entertainment venues, and schools

ARKANSAS

WHEN

The first phase of reopening began on May 4, when gyms were allowed to reopen. There was never an official state stay-at-home order in place.

WHAT’S OPEN

Gyms, fitness centers, indoor athletic facilities, barbershops, hair salons, campgrounds, limited dine-in service at restaurants, places of worship

WHAT’S CLOSED

Entertainment venues and schools

CALIFORNIA

WHEN

California Gov. Gavin Newson announced that some “lower-risk workplaces with adaptations” could begin to reopen on May 8.

WHAT’S OPEN

Bookstores, music stores, toy stores, florists, sporting goods retailers, clothing stores, and other “low risk” retailers can offer curbside services

Outdoor parks, golf courses, and trails

WHAT’S CLOSED

Offices, shopping malls, dine-in restaurants, personal grooming businesses, and entertainment venues

COLORADO

WHEN

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis let the state’s shelter-in-place order expire on April 26, shifting to a “safety-at-home” order.

WHAT’S OPEN

Salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, tailors, pet groomers, massage therapists, and personal trainers can provide services to individual clients or small groups

Retail stores for limited in-person service

Non-essential offices, elective medical procedures, and child-care facilities

Campgrounds at state parks

WHAT’S OPEN SOON

Dine-in restaurants and bars with limited service

WHAT’S CLOSED

Entertainment venues, nightclubs, gyms, and sporting events

Connecticut

WHEN

Gov. Ned Lamont extended the state’s stay-at-home order until May 20 but outlined a phased reopening plan for when it expires. The plan hinges on a 14-day decline in hospitalizations, an increase in available testing, and sufficient contact tracing capacities to avoid resurgence.

WHAT’S OPEN SOON

Restaurants will be able to reopen outdoors, non-essential stores will open, and personal care services will be allowed to take clients

DELAWARE

WHEN

Gov. John Carney has issued “interim steps” for small businesses to reopen starting May 8.

WHAT’S OPEN

Small businesses retailers can offer curbside pickup, jewelry stores can take customers by appointment only, hair services are allowed for essential workers, and drive-in movies are permitted.

WHAT’S OPEN SOON

Farmers markets

WHAT’S CLOSED

Dine-in restaurants, entertainment venues, bars, nightclubs, gyms, salons, barbershops, and sporting events

FLORIDA

WHEN

Gov. Ron DeSantis let his stay-at-home order expire May 4—except for three counties: Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach.

WHAT’S OPEN

Retail stores for limited in-person service, religious services with “voluntary social distancing,” and state parks and beaches (with restrictions)

WHAT’S CLOSED

Entertainment venues, movie theaters, bars, nightclubs, gyms, salons, barbershops, personal services, the Florida Keys

GEORGIA

WHEN

Gov. Brian Kemp began to “reopen sectors” of the economy on April 24. Kemp has controversially been one of the leading voices to reopen in the country.

WHAT’S OPEN

Gyms, bowling alleys, movie theaters, private social clubs, salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, massage therapists, and dine-in restaurants

WHAT’S CLOSED

Bars, nightclubs, music venues

HAWAII

WHEN

Gov. David Ige began loosening restrictions on May 7.

WHAT’S OPEN

Shopping malls with reduced capacity, car washes, pet groomers, retail stores with social distancing, beaches for exercising, nonprofit organizations, non-food agriculture, golf courses, and car dealerships

WHAT’S CLOSED

Dine-in restaurants and bars, entertainment venues, salons and barbershops, and sporting venues

IDAHO

WHEN

Gov. Brad Little let his stay-at-home order expire on April 30. As part of a four-stage plan, he allowed some non-essential businesses, including churches and daycares, to reopen on May 1.

WHAT’S OPEN

Places of worship, daycares, some retail stores with limited capacity

WHAT’S OPEN SOON (May 16)

Personal care services, gyms, and restaurants for limited dine-in service

WHAT’S CLOSED

Entertainment venues, bars, nightclubs, and sporting venues

ILLINOIS

WHEN

Gov. J.B. Pritzker loosened some restrictions on May 1, allowing residents to gather in groups of fewer than 10 for the rest of the month. The state’s stay-at-home order, however, has been extended to May 30.

WHAT’S OPEN

State parks, retail stores for pick-up and delivery, pet groomers, golf courses, and garden centers

WHAT’S CLOSED

Gyms, restaurants for dine-in services, entertainment venues, bars, nightclubs, salons, barbershops, and sporting venues

INDIANA

WHEN

Gov. Eric Holcomb let his stay-at-home order expire on May 1 and rolled out a five-stage plan. Restrictions were eased in all but three counties on May 4.

WHAT’S OPEN

Places of worship

Retail stores, restaurants, bars, shopping malls at 50 percent capacity

Salons, barbershops, and tattoo parlors by appointment only

WHAT’S CLOSED

Gyms and outdoor recreation, entertainment venues, and sporting venues

IOWA

WHEN

Gov. Kim Reynolds, who did not declare a stay-at-home order, began to reopen certain businesses beginning on May 1. The lifting applies to 77 of the state’s 99 counties—leaving the remaining 22 counties hit hardest by COVID-19 to remain in lockdown until at least May 15.

WHAT’S OPEN

Outdoor recreation, gyms, malls and retail stores (at reduced capacity), libraries, restaurants in certain counties (tables must be 6 feet apart and no larger than six people), medical spas, tanning salons, and religious services

WHAT’S CLOSED

Bars and nightclubs, entertainment venues, salons and barbershops, schools, and sporting venues

KANSAS

WHEN

The state’s stay-at-home order expired May 4, allowing restaurants, houses of worship, and retail stores to open as part of a multi-phase plan.

WHAT’S OPEN

Dine-in restaurants with social distancing, malls and retail stores in some counties at 50 percent capacity, religious services, libraries, child-care facilities, campgrounds, drive-in movie theaters, tanning and medical spas, and fitness centers

WHAT’S OPEN SOON

Casinos, salons, and barbershops in Kansas City

WHAT’S CLOSED

Bars, nightclubs, entertainment venues, salons and barbershops in some counties, and sporting venues

KENTUCKY

WHEN

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state’s plan to gradually reopen in three phrases beginning on May 11. He said the state will mostly return to normal by the end of June.

WHAT’S OPEN

Manufacturing, construction, car dealerships, horse racing without fans, dog grooming, and professional services at limited capacity

WHAT’S OPEN SOON

Restaurants with limited capacity and outdoor seating (May 22)

Movie theaters and fitness centers (June 1), campgrounds (June 11), child-care centers (June 15)

WHAT’S CLOSED

Retail, bars, places of worship, salons and barbershops, entertainment venues

LOUISIANA

WHEN

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state will start the reopening process once the stay-at-home order ends on May 15 under a three-phase plan.

WHAT’S OPEN

Restaurants can open their outdoor seating but not for service, retail stores for curbside pickup and religious services can operate outdoors in tents

WHAT’S OPEN SOON (MAY 15)

Churches, restaurants for limited indoor service, movie theaters, zoos and aquariums, gyms and fitness centers, salons and fitness centers

Retails store with exterior exits (such as anchor stores at malls)

Casinos, video poker parlors, racetracks, and bars and breweries with proper permits

MAINE

WHEN

Gov. Janet Mills expanded the state’s shelter-in-place order through the end of the month but allowed some businesses and public areas to reopen on May 1. Restaurants, gyms, and retail stores are slated to reopen in June.

WHAT’S OPEN

Salons, barbershops, and pet groomers with limited capacity

State parks and golf courses

Drive-in religious services

WHAT’S CLOSED

Gyms, dine-in restaurants, bars and nightclubs, retail stores, entertainment venues, and sporting venues

MARYLAND

WHEN

Gov. Larry Hogan has introduced a three-phase plan to reopen, beginning on May 6.

WHAT’S OPEN

Outdoor activities, golf courses, campgrounds, state parks and beaches for exercising.

WHAT’S CLOSED

Gyms and fitness centers, dine-in restaurants, bars, nightclubs, retail stores, entertainment venues, and sporting venues

MASSACHUSETTS

WHEN

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has not yet announced plans to reopen the state. The state’s current stay-at-home order is set to expire on May 18. To date, residents are allowed to leave their homes only for groceries, medicine, exercise, and other essentials.

MICHIGAN

WHEN

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the state’s stay-at-home order until May 28 but eased some restrictions on public activities. While plans for reopening have not been announced, residents are now allowed to travel in-state, motorboat, and golf—though they cannot use a golf cart. Additionally, some non-essential stores may reopen, but only with curbside pick-up and delivery.

MINNESOTA

WHEN

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz extended the state’s stay-at-home order until May 18 but has allowed some retail stores to reopen in a limited capacity. Since May 4, some retailers have been open for curbside pick-up and delivery.

MISSISSIPPI

WHEN

Gov. Tate Reeves ended the state’s shelter-in-place order on April 27, allowing retail stores to admit customers with limited capacity.

WHAT’S OPEN

Retail stores, dine-in restaurants and bars, state parks, salons, barbershops, gyms, and fitness centers

WHAT’S STILL CLOSED

Entertainment venues, sporting venues, casinos, and museums

MISSOURI

WHEN

Gov. Mike Parson issued one of the widest-ranging reopening orders on May 4.

WHAT’S OPEN

Retail stores, dine-in restaurants and bars, salons and barbershops, gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, concert and sporting venues

WHAT’S CLOSED

Casinos and museums

MONTANA

WHEN

Gov. Steve Bullock announced a phased reopening to begin on April 27. The state is one of a few in the country where schools currently have the option to reopen this academic year—and a few have already opened their doors.

WHAT’S OPEN

Retail stores, restaurant dine-in services and bars, salons and barbershops, places of worship, outdoor recreation

WHAT’S CLOSED

Gyms and fitness centers, entertainment venues, and sporting venues

NEBRASKA

WHEN

Nebraska did not issue formal shelter-in-place restrictions, but Gov. Pete Ricketts allowed many establishments that have closed to reopen May 4.

WHAT’S OPEN

Restaurants, salons, tattoo parlors, personal care establishments, houses of worship, childcare facilities, and distilleries.

WHAT’S CLOSED

Entertainment venues and bars (until the end of the month)

NEVADA

WHEN

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced an early end to the state’s stay-at-home order, allowing restaurants and personal care businesses to reopen starting on May 1. The governor, however, is still encouraging residents to stay home.

WHAT’S OPEN

Retail stores, restaurants for curbside pickup, salons and barbershops, state parks, golf courses, and tennis courts

WHAT’S CLOSED

Gyms and fitness centers, entertainment venues, casinos, bars, nightclubs, sporting venues, bowling alleys, and tattoo parlors

NEW HAMPSHIRE

WHEN

Gov. Chris Sununu issued a modified stay-at-home ordered that is set to expire May 31. Despite the extended plan, he lifted restrictions on certain businesses, allowing some retail stores and salons to open on May 11.

WHAT’S OPEN

Salons and barbershops with reservations and limited capacity, retail stores with limited capacity, and golf courses

WHAT’S OPEN SOON

Restaurants with dine-in service in outdoor seating areas

WHAT’S CLOSED

Gyms and fitness centers, bars and nightclubs, entertainment and sporting venues

NEW JERSEY

WHEN

Gov. Phil Murphy has not indicated when his stay-at-home order will end but announced a reopening plan without dates. It lists six metrics that will be a guide for New Jersey when it begins the process. The metrics include a 14-day decline in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and robust testing capabilities.

WHAT’S OPEN

State parks and golf courses reopened May 2

NEW MEXICO

WHEN

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has not revealed whether the state’s stay-at-home order, set to expire May 15, will be extended. Last month, however, Grisham modified the order to allow non-essential retailers to reopen.

WHAT’S OPEN

State parks and golf courses, pet services, and retail stores for curbside pick-up

WHAT’S CLOSED

Gyms and fitness centers, dine-in restaurants, clubs, bars, casinos, salons, barbershops, entertainment venues, and sporting venues

NEW YORK

WHEN

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced some regions of the Empire State should prepare for reopening after the state-wide pause ends on May 15. In the most concrete step toward restarting New York, Cuomo said three regions—the Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, and the Finger Lakes—have met the readiness metrics and can reopen construction, manufacturing businesses, and curbside pick-up on May 15.

NORTH CAROLINA

WHEN

Gov. Roy Cooper started to ease restrictions on the state on May 8. It is not immediately clear if Cooper will extend the stay-at-home order currently in effect until May 22.

WHAT’S OPEN

Retail stores with limited capacity, state parks, and trails

WHAT’S CLOSED

Gyms and fitness centers, dine-in restaurants, bars, nightclubs, casinos, salons, barbershops, entertainment and sporting venues, and places of worship

NORTH DAKOTA

WHEN

North Dakota does not have a formal stay-at-home order, but all non-essential businesses were closed until May 1.

WHAT’S OPEN

Gyms and fitness centers, restaurants for dine-in services, bars, nightclubs, casinos, retail stores, salons and barbershop, movie theaters, campgrounds, and marinas

WHAT’S CLOSED

Concert and sporting venues

OHIO

WHEN

Gov. Mike DeWine announced the state’s “shelter-in-place” order will remain in place until the end of the month, though businesses will begin to reopen on May 1.

WHAT’S OPEN

General offices, construction sites, manufacturing distribution companies, some health-care services, and retail stores with limited capacity

WHAT’S OPEN SOON

Dine-in restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and casinos

WHAT’S CLOSED

Gym and fitness centers, salons and barbershops, entertainment and sporting venues, school

OKLAHOMA

WHEN

Gov. Kevin Stitt began reopening the state on April 24. Oklahoma never issued a formal stay-at-home order to residents, though it did implement other restrictions.

WHAT’S OPEN

Salons, barbershops, spas, tattoo parlors, state parks and trails, gyms and fitness centers, restaurants with limited dine-in services, movie theaters, and offices

WHAT’S CLOSED

Bars, entertainment and sporting venues, schools

OREGON

WHEN

Gov. Kate Brown has not yet indicated when stay-at-home orders will be lifted, but more than 30 counties have applied to lift restrictions starting May 15.

WHAT'S OPEN

State parks and outdoor recreation areas

WHAT’S OPEN SOON

Restaurants and bars for limited dine-in service, bars, salons, massage parlors, gyms, and fitness centers for qualifying counties.

child care facilities, limited summer schools, camps, and youth programs (May 15)

Furniture stores, art galleries, jewelry shops, and boutiques (May 15)

WHAT'S CLOSED

Large entertainment venues, movie theaters, casinos, nightclubs, sporting venues, and schools.

PENNSYLVANIA

WHEN

Gov. Tom Wolf began to reopen the state in three phases, allowing 24 counties in the northwest and north-central areas to loosen restrictions on May 8. Each phase is broken down into three colors—red, yellow, and green—to enforce a staggered shutdown lifting in areas that meet the state’s health metrics. Currently, 24 counties are in the yellow phase, meaning that while the stay-at-home order is lifted, gatherings of 25 people are not allowed, and businesses must adhere to limited curbside delivery service.

WHAT’S OPEN

Retail stores in 24 counties, golf courses, marinas, guided fishing trips, and private campgrounds

WHAT’S CLOSED

Gyms and fitness centers, dine-in restaurants, bars, casinos, nightclubs, salons and barbershops, entertainment and sports venues, schools

RHODE ISLAND

WHEN

Gov. Gina Raimondo has unveiled a detailed plan for the state to reopen, allowing state parks and some retail stores to open starting May 9.

WHAT’S OPEN

State parks and golf courses, retail stores with reduced capacity and “limited browsing time” for shoppers, places of worship with five or fewer people, offices with reduced capacity

WHAT’S OPEN SOON

Outdoor dining service at restaurants, salons, and barbershops by appointment only

WHAT’S CLOSED

Entertainment and sporting venues, gyms and fitness centers, restaurants and bars with dine-in service

SOUTH CAROLINA

WHEN

Gov. Henry McMaster on April 20 was one of the first to begin opening his state, announcing an executive order allowing most retail and department stores to reopen with social distancing—with the exception of hardware and home-improvement stores.

WHAT’S OPEN

Restaurants with outdoor dining service, retail and department stores, offices, state beaches, public piers, docks, and wharfs

WHAT’S OPEN SOON

Salons, spas, and barbershops, gyms and fitness centers, public pools, tattoo parlors and massage therapy

WHAT’S CLOSED

Bars, casinos, nightclubs, entertainment, and sporting venues

TENNESSEE

WHEN

Gov. Bill Lee did not extend the state’s “safer-at-home” order and allowed restaurants to reopen in 89 counties starting on April 27.

WHAT’S OPEN

State parks, gyms and fitness centers with limited capacity in most counties, restaurants offering limited dine-in service in most counties, retail stores in most counties, salons and barbershops in most counties, malls in Nashville

WHAT’S OPEN SOON

More counties to see lifting restrictions

WHAT’S CLOSED

Bars, casinos, nightclubs, entertainment and sporting venues, schools

TEXAS

WHEN

Gov. Greg Abbott allowed the statewide stay-at-home order to expire at the end of April, citing a decline in the infection rate for over two weeks. Starting on April 24, retail stores across the state opened for curbside and to-go service, before a more comprehensive loosening of restrictions on May 1. The governor also issued a series of executive orders detailing a phased reopening plan, which will allow various businesses to open up every two weeks if virus cases continue to trend downward.

WHAT’S OPEN

Restaurants with limited dine-in service, salons and barbershops with limited capacity, retail stores, libraries, museums, state parks and campgrounds, movie theaters, and places of worship

WHAT’S OPEN SOON

Bars, gyms and fitness centers, malls with limited capacity

Offices, non-essential manufacturers with limited capacity

Public museums and libraries must get permission to reopen with limited capacity

WHAT’S CLOSED

Entertainment and sports venues, schools

UTAH

WHEN

Gov. Gary Herbert did not issue a formal stay-at-home order, but restaurants, gyms, salons, and other personal care establishments were closed until April 30. They reopened on May 1 with “extreme precaution,” in addition to gyms and personal care services.

VERMONT

WHEN

Gov. Phil Scott announced the state’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order will not be extended and began to open critical businesses, such as construction and maintenance sites, starting on April 27.

WHAT’S OPEN

Skate parks, tennis courts, trails, and golf courses

Construction, maintenance, and manufacturing businesses

WHAT’S OPEN SOON

Child-care services and retail businesses with limited capacity

WHAT’S CLOSED

Gyms and fitness centers, dine-in restaurants, bars, nightclubs, casinos, salons, barbershops, schools, and entertainment and sports venues.

VIRGINIA

WHEN

Gov. Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home order effective until June but has already released a “blueprint” for eventually easing restrictions beginning on May 28.

WASHINGTON, D.C.

WHEN

Mayor Muriel Bowser’s stay-at-home order is set to expire on May 15 with no announced plan in place to reopen the city—beyond its Metro system. The transit network does not have a precise timeframe for its revival, but CEO Paul Wiedefeld said the process will begin with trains running every 20 minutes and the gradual expansion of rear-door-only bus routes—along with masks and regular disinfection.

WASHINGTON

WHEN

Gov. Jay Inslee extended the state’s stay-at-home order until the end of May but began loosening some restrictions on outdoor recreation—including golf, hunting, and fishing—on May 5. After the order ends on May 31, the state will begin a four-phase plan to reopen the state.

WHAT’S OPEN

Golf courses, car dealerships, drive-in spiritual services, landscaping services, active construction sites, factories and new construction sites in some counties, retail for curbside delivery

WHAT’S CLOSED

Dine-in restaurants, libraries and museums, movie theaters, nightclubs, sports stadiums, concert venues, swimming pools, and gyms

WEST VIRGINIA

WHEN

Gov. Jim Justice lifted the state-wide pause on May 4, replacing it with a new “safer-at-home” order that allows restaurants, personal care services, and places of worship to open with limited capacity.

WHAT’S OPEN

Businesses with fewer than 10 employees, beauty parlors, nail salons, barbershops, pet groomers, outdoor dining at restaurants, places of worship and funeral homes, licensed wellness centers, drive-in movie theaters

WHAT’S OPEN SOON

Indoor dining and state campgrounds

WHAT’S CLOSED

Schools, gyms, bars, nightclubs, indoor movie theaters, sporting venues, and concert halls.

WISCONSIN

Gov. Tony Evers extended the state’s stay-at-home order until May 26 but has already allowed 34 state parks and forests to open under special conditions and some non-essential businesses to open their doors.

WHAT’S OPEN

Standalone and strip mall retail with limited capacity, drive-in movie theaters, golf courses, and state parks

WHAT’S CLOSED

Malls, regular movie theaters and outdoor seating at drive-ins, dine-in facilities, salons, and schools

WYOMING

Gov. Mark Godron did not issue a stay-at-home order but began loosening some restrictions on May 1.

WHAT’S OPEN

Gyms, salons, barbershops, electrologists, cosmetologist, massage therapists, tattoo parlors, some restaurants and bars with limited capacity

WHAT’S CLOSED