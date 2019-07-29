How Susan Collins Became the Senate’s Most Vulnerable Republican

Maine Sen. Susan Collins was once one of those rare politicians who received rave reviews across party lines. Democrats loved her because she is pro-choice and works across party lines. Republicans loved the independence that let the party hold a seat in New England.

That’s changed since Collins won 68 percent of the vote in 2014. In a Morning Consult poll released this month, she is underwater with 45 percent approval and 48 percent disapproval, making her second to Mitch McConnell as America’s most unpopular senator. Adding insult to injury, her fellow Maine senator, Angus King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, is the most liked senator in the country.

Some might argue that Collins’ stunning fall from grace stems from her support for Donald Trump, but it’s really her own doing after 22 years having it both ways.