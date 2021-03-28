How Ted Cruz and the GOP Are Using the Border as a Prop

GOP senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn led a tour for themselves and others in their party at the border on Friday, but according to congresswoman Veronica Escobar, who took over Beto O’Rourke’s former 16th District in Texas, it’s all “political theater.”

They want to “use the border as a prop, do a whole lot of complaining and finger-pointing. But these are the same people who’ve been in the Senate for a number of years when their party had control of the White House, the Senate and the House of Representatives, [and] they did not solve this problem,” she tells co-host Molly Jong-Fast and producer Jesse Cannon on this bonus episode of The New Abnormal.

That’s not to say that Biden has all the answers, he doesn’t. But she does feel like it’s finally time we get to the root of the immigration debate in our country.