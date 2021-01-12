How the GOP Went From Cruz’s Little Lie to Trump’s Big Lie

In a clear reference to the Nazis, Joe Biden on Friday called out Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley for perpetrating a “big lie,” a reference to the idea, often attributed to Hitler’s pet propagandist Joseph Goebbels, that “if you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.”

The duo cried foul, but the comparison, at least insofar as it pertains to propaganda, rings true. Arguably the original Nazi lie was that Germany had actually won World War I before being stabbed in the back. Germans who believed this lie could not accept the republic that followed as legitimate.

Sound familiar? Trump actually won! But he was stabbed in the back by cowards, communists, globalists, and the Lügenpresse.