How the Mob Made Pinball Public Enemy #1 in the 1940s

On Jan. 24, 1942, New York City Mayor Fiorello La Guardia surprised Police Headquarters with an unscheduled visit. He was stopping by on a very important matter—he wanted to discuss an imminent danger to his town, an enemy that threatened the economic and moral fabric of the city and that needed to be disabled as soon as possible.

After he left, the order went out. Every available patrolman was to report for duty to aid in the upcoming raid. The target: pinball machines.

Pinball may seem like one of the most innocuous arcade games today. The only action in the game consists of pulling back a plunger to let the metal ball fly and frantically flapping the flappers in a mostly futile attempt to keep the ball in play. Sure, there are some expert players, but, for most of us, it is a game of pure chance.